Public Outcry in Dhemaji: Non-Mising Organizations Demand Exclusion of Non-Mising Villages from MAC Delimitation List

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Several non-Mising organizations demanded the Government of Assam to exclude the non-Mising dominated villages from the recently published Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) draft delimitation list. In this connection these organizations submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Circle Officer of Gogamukh in support of the demand.

Notably, the inclusion of non-Mising people dominated villages, crop lands and water bodies full of resources in the recently published MAC draft delimitation list has sparked controversy across the Dhemaji district of North Assam. The issue led a massive public protest at Gogamukh township area under the district. Regarding the inclusion of the non-Mising dominated villages in the MAC draft delimitation list, the massive public protest, titled as ‘Gana Satyagrah’, was organized under the auspices of Gogamukh Ana-Mising Oikya Mancha (Gogamukh Non-Mising United Forum) in association with Dhemaji Jila Ana-Mising Surakhya Samiti, Silapathar Kendriya Janagosthiya Surakhya Samiti, 77 Dhakuakhana Samasti Aarakshan Mukta Dabi Samiti. Machkhowa Ana-Mising Surakhya Samiti, local bodies of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Chutia Jati Sanmilani, Gorkha Sanmilani, Koch Rajbanshi Sanmilani, All Assam Nath Yogi Students’ Union extended active support to the protest. Almost fifteen thousand people representing the non-Mising communities spontaneously participated in the demonstration and unitedly demanded the Government of Assam to exclude the non-Mising villages from the MAC draft delimitation list. In the memorandum, the organizations said that the numbers of non-tribals and tribals living in the villages which are included in the recently published proposed MAC draft delimitation list are showed wrongly.

