Public Outrage in Nalbari Over Speeding and Stunt Biking Menace

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concern is mounting in Nalbari over the increasing menace of reckless and high-speed biking, with residents expressing strong dissatisfaction against the district transport authorities and traffic police for their alleged failure to control the situation. According to locals, several areas across the city have witnessed a steady rise in dangerous riding practices, including over-speeding and stunts on public roads. Reports from locals also suggest that multiple road accidents have resulted in injuries and fatalities in recent times, intensifying public concern. Some residents also raised concerns that underage individuals are reportedly being given motorcycles by parents even before reaching the legal driving age, contributing to the problem. Citizens’ groups have warned that if strict and timely action is not taken, they may be forced to launch a large-scale public agitation in the district.

Also Read: Chowkbazar–Kalakuchi PMGSY Road in Nalbari Sparks Outrage Over Dilapidated Condition