Public toilet near Kaziranga tourist hub remains locked despite growing tourist footfall

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A public toilet constructed for the convenience of both domestic and international tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park, as well as locals, has remained locked for years.

At a time when tourists visiting Kohora Chariali — the main tourist hub of Kaziranga — struggle to find a place for basic sanitation needs, serious questions are being raised over why a public toilet built at a cost of several lakhs of rupees continues to remain shut.

The toilet, located beside the beautiful gateway constructed by the Assam Tourism Department near the Kohora police outpost, is currently being used by the police as a parking space for accident-damaged vehicles.

A senior journalist from Kaziranga reportedly informed the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration about the issue, after which attempts were made to reopen the facility. However, for unknown reasons, those efforts were unsuccessful.

Locals have urged the administration to immediately make the toilet operational and suitable for use by tourists and the general public.

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