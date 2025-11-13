‘Pulakit Tapoban’ music festival celebrates Assam’s rich musical legacy in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The annual music festival 'Pulakit Tapoban' organized by Sur Sadhana was held at Nagaon Natya Mandir auditorium a couple of days back.

The festival, now in its 24th year, is a prominent event in the music calendar of the district. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Raja Baruah, a prominent tabla player, and Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, Rupak Sarmah, MLA Nagaon and Batadraba constituency, and others.

The festival paid tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg, with several of his popular songs being performed by students of Sur Sadhana and other talented young artistes. The event was marked by soulful performances of classical music and folk songs, showcasing the rich musical heritage of Assam. The chief guest, Raja Baruah, and other dignitaries praised the efforts of Sur Sadhana in promoting music education and appreciation among the youth. The Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, Dr Hitesh Deka, lauded the organization's commitment to fostering musical talent and cultural exchange.

The festival featured performances by several notable artistes, including Ariful Haque, Deepak Sarma, and Krishna Dulaal Baruah, among others.

