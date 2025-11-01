Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 to Honour Zubeen Garg with Special Musical Tribute

Guwahati: In a major announcement on Friday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma unveiled the much-awaited lineup for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, to be held on November 14-15 in Shillong. One of the biggest highlights this year will be a special tribute to the late Assamese legend Zubeen Garg, performed by musicians who had closely collaborated with him.

“The Cherry Blossom Festival reflects the creativity and energy of Meghalaya,” Sangma said, adding that this year’s edition will be among the grandest celebrations of art, culture and music in the state.

The festival will feature an exciting lineup of global and Indian stars, including The Script, Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi, Aqua, Tyga and Diplo, alongside local and national talents like Meba, Ophelia, Dappest X ADL, and Girish and The Chronicles.

Apart from music, visitors can enjoy cosplay contests, arm wrestling, fashion shows and the Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom pageant across multiple zones in Shillong.