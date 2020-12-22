Punjab National Bank organizes three-day refresher training programme

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has organized a three-day 'Refresher Training Programe' for the best performing bank correspondents and the bank mitras from December 21 to December 23 at Bainaoja near here.

Inaugurating the programme, Darrang Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah laid stress on the importance of the bank correspondents in creating financial literary and also on financial planning for the people living in the remote and rural areas. General Manager of Guwahati Zone of PNB, Shankar Singh, while taking part in the inaugural session, emphasized the role of the bank correspondents and the performance of the bank correspondents at the time of the pandemic and in flood situation. He also especially mentioned about the best performing bank correspondents and offered them felicitation in recognition of their contribution.

Deputy General Manager of NABARD, Guwahati Regional Office, DK Gawali, Deputy General Manager of PNB, Nirendra Kumar, and other dignitaries took part in the inaugural session.

