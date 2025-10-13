Purvottar Pradesh Marwari Sammelan urges simple and dignified Diwali celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The Purvottar Pradesh Marwari Sammelan held a special meeting and expressed deep condolences on the tragic demise of Assam’s great artiste and cultural icon Late Zubeen Garg.

The Sammelan has appealed to all community members and the general public to observe this year’s Diwali festival in a simple and dignified manner, avoiding fireworks and grand celebrations. Instead, people should celebrate the festival through ritual worship and traditional lighting of earthen lamps (deepak) in a most respectful and spiritual way, it said.

It has also been emphasized that external decorations and reflection of extravagance be avoided. In this tough time of sorrow, this year’s festival should be celebrated as an expression of faith and devotion.

Provincial President Kailash Kabra while praying for the eternal peace of Zubeen Garg’s soul, urged everyone to remember that we, the people of this great state, stand together in joy and sorrow alike. Our unity, harmony, and brotherhood represent the true spirit of our social fabric & togetherness.

He said that in this moment of grief, which was very difficult to overcome, we all were companions for whom the cause and well-being of the state & its people were uppermost. Kabra stated that in the prevailing circumstances, all should observe the festival in a disciplined and sober manner.

It has also been requested that community gatherings (Preeti Sammelans), should be limited to offering greetings & good wishes only, avoiding other forms of extravaganza.

Also Read: Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC), Jain body urge silent Diwali in memory of Zubeen

Also Watch: