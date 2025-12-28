Queen G. Talukdar of Udalguri receives Young Writer Award–2025

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Adding a new chapter of pride to Udalguri district’s cultural landscape, noted painter and emerging writer Queen G. Talukdar has been conferred the “Young Writer Award–2025” by the Government of Assam. The prestigious recognition is presented to creative writers under the age of forty for their significant contributions to literature. A resident of Ward No. 3 under the Udalguri Municipal area, Queen G. Talukdar is widely recognized not only as an emerging writer but also as a dedicated painter and social advocate. The daughter of Gautam Jyoti Talukdar and Tulika Talukdar, she has been actively involved in literary pursuits since her college days.

