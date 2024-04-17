Quiz competition arranged under SVEEP Cell in Bongaigaon Election District

Bongaigaon : A series of activities have been implemented in Bongaigaon Election District under SVEEP Cell for awareness among voters, specially among youth voters. A quiz competition was arranged under the SVEEP Cell on Tuesday in Bongaigaon College. The quiz competition was inaugurated by Dimpi Gogoi, Additional District Commissioner, Bongaigaon. Pulakesh Das, Lecturer of Bongaigaon College, department of Journalism administered the quiz competition in presence of Murchana Malakar, Assistant Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer, SVEEP Cell and students of various colleges. Students of Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon College, Polytechnic, Bongaigaon, ITI Bongaigaon and Jawahar Navodoya Vidyalaya, Bongaigaon participated in the quiz competition arranged in connection with Lok Sabha Election 2024. Questions related to ECI, Indian Politics, Audio Round and miscellaneous questions were asked in total 4 rounds of the quiz competition.

Awareness meetings in GPs, various schools, street plays, Rongoli competition among students were some other activities implemented for voter awareness under SVEEP Cell in Bongaigaon election district.

