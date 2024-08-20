Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) organized Taekwondo meet concludes at Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) organized the 7th Annual Taekwondo Championship which concluded at Boko on Sunday. Total 450 players from 17 clubs under the RHAC area took part in both Poomsae and Kyorugi categories.

Boko Dragon academy bagged the best team title and Davidson Rabha from Boko Dragon Academy received the best player award.

Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of RHAC and the President of the organising Committee, said that the aim of the competition with a view to comprehensive development of the area and to develop the boys and girls living in the RHAC area in the sports arena.

