Rabha Hasong Joint Forum Felicitates Newly Elected MLAs Tankeswar and Pabitra Rabha

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Rabha Hasong Joint Forum organised a felicitation ceremony on Wednesday at Dudhnoi Jana Mandir auditorium to honour newly elected MLAs Tankeswar Rabha and Pabitra Rabha. A large gathering of supporters, community leaders, and well-wishers attended the programme to congratulate the two legislators on their electoral success. The attendees extended their warm wishes and expressed confidence in the leadership of the newly elected representatives.

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