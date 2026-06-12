Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha's felicitation ceremony highlights regional aspirations

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha (RHJM), a constituent ally of the National Democratic Alliance, organised a grand felicitation ceremony at Boko Gandhi Maidan to honour four newly elected legislators from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. The event reflected both celebration and renewed political commitment to regional issues. Felicitation was extended to Palasbari MLA Himanshu Shekhar Baishya, Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh, Dudhnai MLA and Chief Executive Member of the RHAC Tankeswar Rabha, and West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha.

Palasbari MLA Himanshu Shekhar Baishya clarified that the proposed satellite city would not be in Borduwar under the RHAC area but near Guwahati Airport, stressing the importance of planned urban expansion. Boko MLA Raju Mesh underscored his resolve to prioritise solutions to public grievances, calling it his foremost responsibility. Dudhnai MLA Tankeswar Rabha urged residents not to sell land to outsiders for short-term financial gains, while reiterating the demand for constitutional recognition of the RHAC. His appeal reflected concerns over preserving indigenous identity and safeguarding community resources.

West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha emphasised that with the implementation of 'One Nation, One Vote' and constituency re-delimitation, new constituencies would be added to the Rabha Hasong Council area. He noted that this would increase the number of council legislators, thereby strengthening the council's capacity to address regional challenges.

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