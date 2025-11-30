Rabha Students’ Union Blocks NH-17 in Boko over Opposition to Proposed ST Inclusion

Boko: Tensions mounted along National Highway-17 on Sunday as members of the Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union launched a blockade in Boko protesting the Assam Government’s proposal to include six more communities in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Demonstrators blocked the highway at Kenduguri, strongly objecting to the granting of ST status to the Moran, Motak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribe communities. Protesters shouted slogans against the government, arguing that the move will cause dilution of the constitutional protections, political safeguards, and socio-economic privileges presently accorded to the existing indigenous ST groups of Assam.

Protesters reportedly set ablaze copies of the Group of Ministers (GoM) recommendations on the extension of ST status as a symbolic act of protest, amidst growing frustration and distrust among tribal organisations over the government's proposal.