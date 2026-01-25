Rabha youth urged to lead community’s cultural and developmental future

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The responsibility of carrying forward the Rabha community’s education, language, literature, art, culture and overall socio-economic development lies with the younger generation. The community’s rich handloom tradition must be taken to the global stage. These views were expressed by Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha while addressing the centenary celebration of the All Rabha National Council, which concluded at Habigaon near Tangla town in Udalguri district on Thursday.

He further stated that science and technology must be used to establish the Rabha community as a strong human resource before the world. No community can survive without struggle, he asserted, adding that only through continuous struggle and a clear path of development can a community protect its identity and live with dignity on the global stage.

On the fourth day, the open session was inaugurated by the General Secretary of the All Rabha Literary Sabha, Rajkumar Rabha. In his address, he demanded the formation of a Rabha Development Council to safeguard the language, literature, art and culture of Rabhas living outside the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area, and to ensure their social, economic and political rights. He also urged the Union and state governments to include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution at the earliest.

The welcome address was delivered by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, who expressed hope that the Rabha National Council would continue to serve as a guiding force for the upliftment of the Rabha community and for the promotion of its language, literature and culture for the next hundred years. The meeting was presided over by Rabha National Council president Babul Chandra Rabha, while general secretary Gobinda Rabha conducted the proceedings.

The programme began with a chorus performance by Rabha artists from Udalguri district, followed by a dance presentation by children and youths from Murakhat village to the centenary awakening song. Former council president Narendra Kumar Rabha delivered the keynote address. Among those who addressed the gathering briefly were Assam Cabinet Minister Chandan Boro; All Bodo Students’ Union president Dipen Boro; All Rabha Students’ Union president Matilal Rabha; general secretary Dr Subhash Rabha; Baykho Huri Assam general secretary and BTC-nominated MCLA Ratan Chandra Rabha, among others. A large number of dignitaries, social leaders, student representatives and intellectuals from different communities were present at the event.

Cultural performances by nearly 500 Rabha women from Udalguri district, including the traditional Fishermen’s Dance, Rang Tangkhay dance, Bodo, Barman Kachari and Gorkha dances, enthralled thousands of spectators. Earlier in the day, a grand cultural procession held at 11 am saw participation from Rabha, Bodo, Gorkha, Barman Kachari and other communities, showcasing traditional attire, band performances, colourful dances and community heritage.

Addressing the media, Rabha National Council president Babul Chandra Rabha and general secretary Gobinda Rabha highlighted key resolutions adopted at the delegates’ meetings held on January 19 and 20. They stated that the council unanimously rejected what it termed “false promises” of Sixth Schedule–like autonomous status without constitutional guarantees, allegedly made for political gains. The council resolved to intensify the movement for Sixth Schedule inclusion.

The delegates also demanded the formation of a Rabha Development Council for Rabhas living outside the Rabha Hasong area, protection of political rights, an end to what they described as inhuman eviction drives against indigenous and tribal communities, and immediate safeguarding of 47 tribal belt and block areas. They further urged the government to grant individual and community forest rights to tribal and traditional forest-dwelling communities and to upgrade forest villages to revenue villages.

The council also appealed for the centenary year of 2026 to be observed across all districts of Assam and in neighbouring states. It was announced that statues of Rabha National Council founder president Dwarika Nath Rabha and secretary Gobardhan Sorkar would be installed at the council’s central office in Guwahati.

The evening cultural programme, inaugurated by All Rabha Students’ Union general secretary Dr Subhash Rabha, drew massive crowds, while exhibitions and a trade fair added to the festive atmosphere. The centenary celebration will conclude tomorrow.

Also Read: Youth called to lead language and culture at Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) Conclave