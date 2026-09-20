Assam Pays Misty-Eyed Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Sonapur Samadhi Kshetra

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Overwhelmed after a year without their soulful singer whose songs touch the very pulses of the state, a misty-eyed Assam today recalled Zubeen Garg statewide. All roads led to Zubeen's Samadhi Kshetra at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati. Old and young alike in the state simply cannot find anything else that can fill the void created by the singer's death. Thousands of fans have been converging on the Samadhi Kshetra since Friday and paid tribute.

For Garima Garg, the massive gathering at Zubeen Kshetra today was not merely a crowd paying homage to Zubeen Garg a year after his death. It was a reflection of the singer's own dream - an Assam where people came together as human beings, beyond religion, background and belief.

"They have come as human beings," Garima said, watching the gathering at the memorial. She said she saw Zubeen in the people who had travelled from different parts of the State to remember him. "I see Zubeen everywhere," he said.

She stressed that the day was not about mourning alone but about celebrating the artiste and his creative legacy.

The memorial had begun filling up since Friday, with many admirers spending the night at the site. By Saturday morning, groups of fans were singing Zubeen's songs, offering flowers and gamosas and sharing memories of his performances.

There was a poignant reversal at Zubeen Kshetra. Crowds that once gathered to hear Zubeen sing were now singing his songs themselves - keeping his voice alive in his absence.

The day began with floral tributes and prayers, while the demand for justice in connection with his death remained a strong undercurrent at the memorial.

A delegation of the All Assam Students' Union, led by president Utpal Sarma and chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, also paid tribute to the singer.

"Zubeen Garg will remain alive among us through his voice and creations. Now, our responsibility is the preservation of his work and carrying forward his human values among the young generation of Assam," Sarma said.

Singer-composer Manas Robin, who was close to Zubeen, also visited the memorial.

"The year passed by fast. It's tough for us to realise that a year could pass this way," Robin said, adding that Zubeen would "remain alive in all of us".

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, during his visit to Zubeen Kshetra, sought clarity on the government's plans for the memorial and called for justice for the singer. He urged the State government to press the Centre for posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Zubeen.

Meanwhile, singer Angaraag 'Papon' Mahanta visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur and paid an emotional tribute to the late singer ahead of his first remembrance anniversary.

Also Read: Zubeen Kshetra Turns Into a Hub of Tributes as Fans Celebrate Zubeen Garg’s Legacy