Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 20 Crore Road Redevelopment at Borpukhuri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Under the Chief Minister’s Urban Road Construction and Upgradation Scheme, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the roads along the historic Borpukhuri in Sivasagar on Wednesday. In his speech, MLA Gogoi mentioned that nearly Rs. 20 crore has been allocated by the Assam Government for the road development and beautification of the Borpukhuri area.

Gogoi instructed the local contractor, Dhruba Chetia, who has secured the bid for the project, to ensure the work is completed properly and on time. During the foundation stone ceremony, Anupam Hazarika, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Sivasagar, gave a detailed explanation of the project.

The event was attended by locals as well as employees from the Public Works Department and members of Raijor Dal. The ceremony was moderated by Junior Engineer Dayal Kishore Konwar.

Also Read: Assam: Farmers training programme on pest management concludes in Darrang district

Also Watch: