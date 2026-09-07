Raijor Dal Stages Massive Nazira Rally, Warns Statewide Stir Over Assam Flood Compensation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Raijor Dal organised a massive public rally in Nazira on Saturday, demanding adequate compensation for people affected by the devastating floods that struck Upper Assam on July 19 and a CBI investigation into the causes of the disaster.

Addressing the gathering, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi warned that if the Rs 15,000 financial assistance promised to flood-affected families is not credited to their bank accounts by September 8, his party would launch a major protest across the state on September 9.

Gogoi alleged that the government has failed to provide the compensation due to flood victims, particularly in Nazira, despite the constituency being represented by a ruling-party MLA.

He demanded that the government revise its existing Financial Assistance During Disaster policy and provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to every flood-affected family and Rs 10 lakh to each affected business establishment.

The Raijor Dal leader also demanded that all flood-affected women be brought under the Orunodoi scheme and provided financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for one year.

Gogoi further called for a CBI investigation into illegal stone and coal mining activities, alleging that such activities may have contributed to the severity of the disaster. He also urged the Central Government to declare the calamity in Assam a national disaster and provide additional financial assistance to the affected population.

Reiterating his warning, Gogoi said that if the government fails to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to each flood-affected family, a widespread agitation would be launched against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also insisted that the promised Rs 15,000 assistance should reach every flood-affected household by September 8 and that eligible women from affected families should receive Rs 2,500 per month under Orunodoi for one year.

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