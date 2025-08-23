RPF rescued 738 children, 89 women & children from trafficking in 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Kapinjal Kishor Sharma, informed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 738 runaway children and 89 women and children from trafficking between January and July 2025. During the same period, nine traffickers were also apprehended across NFR’s jurisdiction.

Sharma further stated that in a special drive conducted from August 16 to 19, RPF personnel rescued 16 runaway minors from various trains and stations, including Maligaon, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Katihar, Purnea, Kokrajhar, Alipurduar, Guwahati, Kamakhya, and Jalalgarh.

All rescued individuals were safely handed over to Child Line, NGOs, or legal guardians after proper verification, he added. Sharma encouraged the passengers to report any suspicious activity or unattended children to the RPF helpline number 139.

