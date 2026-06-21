Railways Replaces Prosecution with On-the-Spot Penalties for Minor Violations

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DIGBOI: In a sweeping overhaul of railway laws aimed at reducing criminal litigation and strengthening passenger-centric governance, the Government of India has brought into force far-reaching amendments to the Railways Act, 1989, under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, empowering Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to impose and recover penalties on the spot for a host of minor violations.

Among the most significant changes is the complete shift in the treatment of ticket-related offences. Under Section 137, passengers found travelling fraudulently without a valid ticket or pass will no longer face automatic criminal prosecution. Instead, they will be required to pay the actual fare along with an excess charge equal to the fare, subject to a minimum penalty of Rs 500.

Similarly, Section 138 relating to ticketless travel without intent to defraud has been transformed into a civil liability provision. While passengers will continue to pay the applicable fare and excess charge, the minimum excess charge has been doubled from Rs 250 to Rs 500.

Furthermore, stringent provisions have been introduced against unauthorised transfer and sale of railway tickets under Section 142. The amended law mandates forfeiture of tickets and recovery of fare, along with excess charges. Section 144 now prescribes an immediate penalty of Rs 2,000 for unauthorised hawking, canvassing, and vending.

Under the revised Section 145, persons found intoxicated, creating nuisance, using abusive language or interfering with passenger amenities may be removed from trains and stations, forfeit their tickets and face penalties of up to Rs 1,000.

In another important amendment, persons wilfully preventing railway servants from discharging official duties may now face imprisonment of up to three months, fines extending to Rs 2,500, or both.

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