Rain Exposes Persistent Waterlogging Problem in Nalbari Despite Infrastructure Upgrades

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Despite significant infrastructure development in recent years, waterlogging remains a persistent problem in several parts of Nalbari town. Following a brief spell of rain on World Environment Day, a number of key roads in the town were once again submerged, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the existing drainage system.

Nalbari Municipal Board, led by the ruling BJP, oversees the town’s civic administration. The constituency is represented by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who has recently taken oath for a second term as a cabinet minister. During his previous tenure, several road improvement and urban development projects were undertaken, bringing noticeable changes to the town’s infrastructure.

However, residents point out that while roads and other civic facilities have improved, proper urban planning and drainage management appear to have been overlooked. As a result, even moderate rainfall continues to leave many roads waterlogged, causing inconvenience to commuters, students, motorists and locals.

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