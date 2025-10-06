Rain hits swearing-in ceremony of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Council

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The incessant rain since morning caused disruption in the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th BTC Executive Council headed by Hagrama Mohilary as the chief of the new council government. The rain which has continued since a couple of days back also disrupted the beautification, paintings, and decoration works.

All the roads leading to the venue of the programme saw traffic jams while people walking to the venue were drenched. All the bylanes including Jwhwlao Dwimalu road, the main road leading to Kokrajhar town, was blocked with heavy traffic jams. People took around an hour to reach the venue which is just half-a-km away.

People from Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and other districts arrived in big buses early in the morning while the venue of the swearing-in ceremony was almost full at around 9 am. The main venue also became waterlogged due to the rain.

Chief Hagrama Mohilary in his speech said that the rain had swept away all unholiness of the previous government led by the UPPL and cleaned the Secretariat. He also said that the rain was a sign of blessings to the new government.

