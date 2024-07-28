Rajat Jayanti Samaroh of Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrated; Central Bureau of Communication Guwahati Inaugurates Photo Exhibition in Sualkuchi

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Guwahati has inaugurated a two-day photo exhibition on the theme of Kargil Vijay Diwas -Silver Jubilee Celebration at Sri Sri Sankardev Dham in Sualkuchi, Kamrup (R) on Saturday. More than 30 photo panels on the bravehearts are on display for visitors to learn about the Kargil War.

Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), NER, Guwahati, Rajiv Sinha inaugurated the exhibition along with the Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Ishwar Hati Xatra, Sualkuchi Rajiv Lochan Santa.

“I was posted in Kashmir during the Kargil War. The troupes of BSF were fighting in the Kargil war in a zone. So, I have witnessed the sacrifices of the soldiers in the war firsthand,” said the DIG while addressing the occasion.

Citing the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Yogendra Singh Yadav, the DIG continued, “He was a braveheart who fought valiantly in the war. Today’s youths have a lot to learn from such courageous people who dedicated their lives for the nation.”

The Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Ishwar Hati Xatra, Sualkuchi, Rajiv Lochan Santa said, “We should all remember the challenges and struggles faced by the soldiers in the Kargil war. They fought in adverse conditions against the enemy to protect our country. This photo exhibition will help us to recall the trials of our Armed Forces in the war and inspire the young generation to follow the ideals of our Army.”

President of Sri Sri Sankardev Dham, Anil Baishya, the secretary of Sri Sri Sankardev Dham, Hemanta Kalita, the Medical Superintendent, Sualkuchi, Dr. Kartik Medhi and retired teacher and social worker, Sualkuchi, Phulen Das were present at the inaugural ceremony. Earlier in the day, an art competition and open quiz competition on the theme of patriotism were also held at the occasion. More than 100 students participated in the competitions. The Private Registered Troupe of CBC, Guwahati performed an array of folk and traditional dances and music on the occasion, stated a press release.

