Rajgarh-Lakuwa Road work stuck despite funds; Student union leads public outcry

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Rajgarh-Lakuwa road construction scheme of Nazira has become a contentious issue, with the project failing to materialize despite receiving funding twice. The lack of progress on the project has sparked widespread discontent among the local population. The Sivasagar District Student Union has taken a proactive stance, vocalizing the demands of the people for the construction of the road. The union’s efforts aim to bring attention to the issue and push for the project’s completion.

The project has received funding not once but twice, yet the construction of the road remains incomplete. This has led to frustration among the local residents, who are eagerly awaiting the project’s completion. The Rajgarh-Lakuwa road holds significant importance for the people of Nazira, and its construction is crucial for the region’s development.

The Sivasagar District Student Union’s advocacy for the road’s construction serves as a call to action for the authorities to revisit the project and ensure its timely completion.

