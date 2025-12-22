Rakhal Dasgupta’s birth and death anniversaries observed in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: On the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary and 5th death anniversary of Rakhal Dasgupta, a sit-and-draw competition was organized on Sunday at the Rakhal Dasgupta Memorial Hall in Bongaigaon. The programme was jointly observed by the Rakhal Dasgupta Foundation and the NF Railway Mazdoor Union, Bongaigaon Branch.

The sit-and-draw competition marked the beginning of a series of commemorative programmes and saw active participation from students of various schools across the town. The organizers informed that the observance would continue on December 22. The event began with flag hoisting followed by a tree plantation programme and an open meeting and cloth distribution among needy people. As part of the extended celebrations, a free medical camp would be organized on December 28, while the concluding programme would be held on December 30, which will also feature a Kavi Sanmilan.

Later, the results of the sit-and-draw competition, for which prizes will be distributed on December 22, were announced. In Group A, Jigyasa Talukdar of Class 2, BHSSEM secured the first prize, while Hriyansh Saha of UKG, DPS, and Priyanka Das of Class 2, BHSSEM stood second and third respectively. Consolation prizes were awarded to Sonali Roy of Class 1, Railway LP School, and Bijaya Laxmi Raha of Class 1, BHSSEM. In Group B, the first prize went to Trisha Dey of Class 3, KV NBQ, followed by Sreyank Sah of Class 5, Holychild HS EM School, in second place, and Pahi Ghosh of Class 4, BHSSEM, in third position, with consolation prizes going to Atiksha Bhowmik and Koushani Chowdhury of Class 5, DPS. In Group C, Ayushman Saikia of Class 8, KV NBQ, won the first prize, Debank Roy of Class 7, Santidham Kalibari High School, secured the second position, and Abhipsha Roy of Class 7, LFS High School, stood third, while Snigdha Halder of Class 8, BHSSEM, received the consolation prize. In Group D, Ronit Balmiki of Class 9, Holychild EM School, bagged the first prize, followed by Nishita Sharma of Class 11, BHSSEM, in second place, and Anushka Bhowmik of Class 12, DPS, in third.

