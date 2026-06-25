Rakhi Barua: Gone too early

The untimely demise of young Rakhi Barua (18 years) has left a deep void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the people of her native Bangaon village under Tangla police station in Udalguri district. At an age when life was filled with dreams, aspirations, and endless possibilities, Rakhi's journey came to a tragic end after a prolonged battle with a serious illness.

Born to farmer Sathil Barua and Deepika Barua, Rakhi was known not only for her academic sincerity but also for her cheerful personality, cultural interests, and compassionate nature. Her warm smile and respectful behaviour endeared her to everyone who came in contact with her. Teachers, classmates, and villagers remember her as a bright young girl who faced life's toughest challenges with remarkable courage and determination.

Since 2021, Rakhi had been fighting a relentless battle against a life-threatening disease. Despite receiving treatment and the tireless efforts of her family, along with prayers and support from well-wishers, she passed away on June 23 at the State Cancer Institute. Her struggle touched many hearts, and appeals for assistance had recently spread through social and electronic media, drawing support from compassionate individuals across the region.

Rakhi's passing is not merely the loss of a daughter to her parents or a sister to her family; it is the loss of a promising young life whose dreams remained unfulfilled. Her courage in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to all.

As family members, relatives, friends, and villagers bid her a tearful farewell, the memory of Rakhi Barua will continue to live on in their hearts. Her gentle smile, kind spirit, and brave fight against illness will forever be remembered.

May her departed soul rest in eternal peace, and may her grieving family find strength during this difficult time.

Tapan Sen Gupta

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