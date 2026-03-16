Ramesh Bordoloi submits resignation to Congress after candidate list release

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Ex-CEM of Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC), ex-Secretary of APCC, ex-president of Morigaon District Congress Committee (MDCC), Ramesh Ch Bordoloi, has resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) after the party released its second list of candidates for the Assam Assembly Election 2026. Bordoloi sent his resignation letter to the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge, Assam, Jitendra Singh. Ramesh Ch Bordoloi had served the Congress for 30 years.

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