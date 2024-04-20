Rangia cooking competition under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation

Rangia : In order to increase voting percentage and hundred percent polling in Rangia election district, a unique cooking competition-cum- outreach programme for voter awareness under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), of Rangia Election District was held on Friday at Rangia Higher Secondary School Field. Over 26 individual and group participants from various Self Help Groups of Rangia Sub division participated in this colourful and unique celebration of the festival of democracy.

Addressing the gathering, the SDO (Civil) Rangia, Debashis Goswami appealed the SHG members to reach out to the masses at the grassroots level and encourage the electorates to come out and exercise their right to vote peacefully on April 26. The members of different SHG participated in the competition with their delicious traditional and local food items (veg and non veg) of different community of different state. SDO civil Debasish Goswami tested the food items and praised the cook. According to the judges the Navoday SHG, under Rangia Block was awarded the 1st prize, Rangmili SHG under Kamalpur Block was awarded the 2nd Prize and Padum Pahi SHG under Rangia Municipality Board was awarded the 3rd prize. Nabamilan SHG under Bihdia Jajikona Block and Banti SHG under Kamalpur Block were awarded consolation prizes. SDIPRO Himadree Chutia including Supply Inspector, CDPO, EAC and other officers from Rangia Sub Division were present on the occasion.

