Assam: Kamrup District to Observe Sub-National Immunization Day on Oct 12

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Kamrup District Task Force on Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID) convened a crucial coordination meeting at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, to finalize preparations for the upcoming immunization drive.

The Sub-National Immunization Day will be observed across the country, including Kamrup district, on October 12, targeting 2,17,595 children aged below five years for polio vaccination. The initiative, under the directive of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, aims to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

District authorities have devised a two-phase strategy, booth-based vaccination on October 12, followed by a house-to-house campaign in subsequent days. Special arrangements are in place to immunize children travelling through Kamrup by bus or other vehicles from neighbouring districts.

To ensure sufficient vaccines, 43 cold rooms have been designated across 12 health blocks in the district. A dedicated supervisory group comprising block-level health officers, NHM officers, and other officials has been formed to monitor the three-day operation and ensure its smooth execution.

Extensive awareness drives through banners, posters, and inter-departmental coordination involving Health, Information and Public Relations, Education, Police, and Social Welfare departments are already underway to mobilize public participation.

Officials confirmed that no adverse effects were reported from polio vaccination in Kamrup last year. However, the health department has prepared contingency measures in accordance with state guidelines to address any possible reactions during this year’s campaign.

