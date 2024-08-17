Rangia Running Room Sets New Standard in Railway Industry with State-of-the-Art Facilities for Loco Pilots

Tezpur: In a move that underscores the commitment to the well-being of its running staff, the Rangia Running Room has set a new benchmark in the railway industry with its exceptional facilities designed for loco pilots. This state-of-the-art facility, which accommodates up to 57 beds across 28 fully air-conditioned rooms, offers a suite of amenities aimed at providing maximum comfort and convenience for the crew.

Each room in the Rangia Running Room is thoughtfully designed with private lockers, reading lamps, and study tables to ensure a restful and productive stay. The expansive premises are not only spacious but also feature a beautifully maintained outdoor area, including a garden where organic farming is practised. This initiative allows the crew to enjoy fresh, home-grown vegetables, adding a unique touch of freshness to their diet.

The Running Room goes beyond basic accommodation by offering a host of recreational and wellness facilities. An outdoor badminton court invites staff to engage in physical activity, while a fully equipped gym caters to fitness enthusiasts. For those seeking relaxation and mental clarity, a dedicated yoga and meditation room is available, complete with religious scriptures from all major religions, fostering a peaceful environment for personal reflection.

In addition to these amenities, the facility includes a game room stocked with popular board games such as ludo and carrom, providing a fun and relaxing way to unwind. A reading and counseling room is also part of the offering, where chief loco inspectors provide valuable guidance and support.

Hygiene and health are top priorities at Rangia Running Room. The facility boasts separate, clean kitchens and dining halls catering to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. All cooking staff undergo regular health check-ups to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness are maintained. An RO plant provides clean drinking water, while additional amenities such as washing machines and electric irons are readily available.

With its dedication to providing top-notch facilities and ensuring the well-being of its loco pilots, the Rangia Running Room exemplifies how thoughtful infrastructure and amenities can significantly enhance the working environment and overall job satisfaction for railway staff.

