Rangia: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) completes computer training course successfully

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, organized a 30-day computer training course under the Civil Welfare Programme (Northeast Region) run by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for 40 students from Indo-Bhutan border villages. This training programme was conducted in collaboration with NBCE Skill Development, Career Info, Tamulpur.

On successful completion of the training, a ceremony was held at Tamulpur on Thursday in the presence of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia. On this occasion, HK Gupta, Commandant, said in his address that such training programmes were a commendable initiative towards connecting border area youth with modern technical knowledge and making them self-reliant and empowered. He explained that computer education was essential for every student in today’s world, not only aiding in studies but also playing a crucial role in employment and career development. He wished all the students receiving training a bright future and emphasized that such training programmes played a vital role in empowering the youth of border areas. During the programme, the trainees shared their training experiences and appreciated the public welfare efforts being undertaken by the SSB, Rangia.

Finally, the Commandant presented certificates to all participants and encouraged them to continue learning with the same dedication and enthusiasm.

Also Read: Assam: Rangia SSB Launches Computer Training Course

Also Watch: