Assam Mushroom Farmer Earns National Honour for Innovative Cultivation

Guwahati: Amar Pran Changmai, a dedicated mushroom grower from Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district, has been awarded the National-Level Recommendation for Progressive Mushroom Grower Award 2025. The prestigious recognition, instituted by the ICAR–Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was presented at the Mushroom Mela held in Solan. His nomination came through the AICRP on Mushroom Centre at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the field, Changmai began cultivating mushrooms in 2008. He has mainly focused on oyster mushrooms, with smaller-scale production of milky mushrooms. Despite early marketing challenges due to limited public awareness about mushrooms’ health and income benefits, he remained committed, training and inspiring fellow villagers to take up the trade.