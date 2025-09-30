Assam Mushroom Farmer Earns National Honour for Innovative Cultivation

Guwahati: Amar Pran Changmai, a dedicated mushroom grower from Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district, has been awarded the National-Level Recommendation for Progressive Mushroom Grower Award 2025. The prestigious recognition, instituted by the ICAR–Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was presented at the Mushroom Mela held in Solan. His nomination came through the AICRP on Mushroom Centre at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat.
With nearly 20 years of experience in the field, Changmai began cultivating mushrooms in 2008. He has mainly focused on oyster mushrooms, with smaller-scale production of milky mushrooms. Despite early marketing challenges due to limited public awareness about mushrooms’ health and income benefits, he remained committed, training and inspiring fellow villagers to take up the trade.
His efforts have built strong market linkages, with 60% of his harvest going to Nagaland, 20% to Arunachal Pradesh, and the remainder sold across Assam. His farm currently produces around 60,000 bags annually, yielding approximately 300 kg of fresh mushrooms daily. High demand for fresh mushrooms has allowed him to avoid drying or processing, except during the COVID-19 disruption.
More than just a farmer, Changmai advocates for mushrooms as a “super vegetable food”, highlighting their potential to enhance nutrition and create sustainable income for rural families. His national recognition marks a proud moment for Assam’s agricultural community and encourages diversification into mushroom cultivation across the region.