Rangia SSB organizes cyber security awareness programme in Indo-Bhutan border village

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: On the occasion of Cyber Security Month, a special awareness programme was organized on Wednesday in Vibrant Village No. 1 Dongargaon on the Indo-Bhutan border area under the leadership of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, SSB, Rangia. In his speech HK Gupta said that in today’s digital age, cyber security had become a primary need for every citizen and that making people living in border areas technologically aware was also extremely important from the perspective of national security. He appealed to everyone to be aware and also to make those around them aware of cyber security.

Also Read: Rangia SSB seizes timber and van along Indo-Bhutan border, two arrested