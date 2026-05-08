SSB DIG inspects Indo-Bhutan border outposts in Tamulpur, reviews security preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the SSB Rangia Frontier Headquarters, Manoj Kumar, on Wednesday, carried out an official inspection visit to the Indo-Bhutan border areas in Tamulpur district. During the visit, he inspected the Daranga, Patkijuli, and Sukhanjuli border outposts under the 64th Battalion of the SSB and reviewed the overall border security arrangements and operational preparedness in the region.

The visit began with a plantation programme at the Daranga border outpost, where the DIG gathered detailed information regarding military strategy and operational preparedness of the area through a sand model presentation. During the inspection, he also participated in a soldiers' conference, interacted with the jawans on duty, and attentively listened to their grievances, suggestions, and concerns.

Subsequently, he inspected the BIT check post and examined various modern equipment and tools being used along the border, while also reviewing their operational efficiency. The DIG later visited the Bhutan Gate and conducted an inspection of the BTC area, where he held an important meeting with customs officials and other concerned departmental officers. Discussions during the meeting focused on crucial issues related to international border management and coordination.

Notably, he also met several distinguished Bhutanese dignitaries and emphasized strengthening bilateral cooperation and maintaining better coordination between the two neighbouring countries in the border areas.

During the course of the visit, he inspected the West Ambari, Patkijuli, and Sukhanjuli border outposts, along with international border pillars, while continuously monitoring the security arrangements.

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