Rangia: USTM student identifies two new asteroids, earns NASA recognition

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Ariyan Jishan Ahmed, a first-semester B.Tech student in Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), has earned rare international recognition for his contribution to space research. A resident of Rangia Ward No. 3, his achievement has brought pride not only to his hometown but also to his educational institutions and the entire district.

Ariyan has successfully identified two previously unrecorded Main Belt asteroids, now designated 2024 VE8 and 2024 VC23, under an official research mission of the International Astronomical Research Collaboration (IASC). His work has been recognized by the US space agency NASA, marking a significant milestone at such an early stage of his academic career.

The eldest son of Mirazul Islam, Principal of Jaintipur Yogeshwar Vidyapeeth, and Ruma Nazrin, Ariyan conducted his research by analysing observational data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The telescope system is operated by the Institute for Astronomy, University of Hawaii, in collaboration with NASA.

Through detailed data analysis, Ariyan was able to identify the two asteroids, which belong to the Main Belt—a region of space between Mars and Jupiter where numerous rocky bodies orbit the Sun. According to him, such discoveries help scientists gain deeper insights into the formation of the solar system and support the long-term tracking of celestial objects. His accomplishment has been widely praised and is being seen as an inspiring example for young students interested in astronomy, science, and space research.

