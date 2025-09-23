USTM Chancellor Announces New University in Honour of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a heartfelt announcement, USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque revealed plans to establish a new university named after the late singer Zubeen Garg, aiming to preserve his legacy and inspire future generations.

The initiative reflects the profound impact Zubeen Garg had on music, culture, and society in Assam and the broader Northeast region.

Chancellor Hoque emphasized that the university will serve as a hub for education, creativity, and cultural engagement, honoring Zubeen’s contributions not only as a singer and composer but also as a philanthropist and inspiration to countless young people. The move has been welcomed by fans and cultural figures, who see it as a fitting tribute to Assam’s iconic musician.