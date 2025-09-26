Tynsong says USTM issue under expert panel scrutiny, report by Oct 15

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In the wake of mounting concerns flagged by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Meghalaya government has moved to adopt a calibrated approach on the contentious University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) matter. Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home and Police, Prestone Tynsong, made it clear that the state will not rush to punitive action without expert scrutiny, underlining that a committee has already been constituted to examine the issue threadbare.

“We have already constituted one committee to go through all the details and to inspect the sites as seen in the report of the CEC. So now we are waiting for the report of the committee, who will give us all the details, because this committee is again like an expert committee, with members from the Pollution Control Board, from mining and geology, and from the district administration. These are the members of the committee,” Tynsong said.

He further clarified that the committee, chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nongpoh, has been tasked with verifying facts on the ground before the government takes a final call. “So, let us wait, but I personally feel that if you just blindly say that you have to close down everything, I think that is wrong,” he asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that the government’s position is not one of inaction but of due diligence. “Based on this report, we constituted a committee headed by the ADC, and let us wait and see the report. Once we get the report, we will be able to tell you,” he maintained.

The panel has been given until October 15 to submit its report, which is expected to serve as the basis for the state’s definitive stance on the matter.

