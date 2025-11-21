Arunachal Trio to Represent India at World Kickboxing Championships in Abu Dhabi

Arunachal: In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, three kickboxers from the state have been selected to represent India at the World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships 2025, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 21 to 30. The names of the selected athletes, Techi Ngangu Gerchi, Kabak Mallam and Bialok Ragit, were confirmed by The Arunachal Times.

The trio secured their places in the national squad after putting up strong and convincing performances during national-level selection trials. Coaches and selectors praised their discipline, sharp technique and steady progress in recent years. Their selection once again brings attention to Arunachal Pradesh’s growing influence in combat sports, especially in kickboxing, where young athletes from the state have been making their mark on the national stage.