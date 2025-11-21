Arunachal Trio to Represent India at World Kickboxing Championships in Abu Dhabi

Arunachal: In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, three kickboxers from the state have been selected to represent India at the World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships 2025, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 21 to 30. The names of the selected athletes, Techi Ngangu Gerchi, Kabak Mallam and Bialok Ragit, were confirmed by The Arunachal Times.
The trio secured their places in the national squad after putting up strong and convincing performances during national-level selection trials. Coaches and selectors praised their discipline, sharp technique and steady progress in recent years. Their selection once again brings attention to Arunachal Pradesh’s growing influence in combat sports, especially in kickboxing, where young athletes from the state have been making their mark on the national stage.
Gopal Moran, technical director of the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal, said the achievement is a matter of pride not only for the association but for the entire state. He congratulated the three fighters and wished them success as they prepared for one of the toughest competitions in the sport. Moran also urged the state government and sports authorities to encourage the athletes to prepare for the distinguished global event.
The World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships is considered one of the most competitive platforms in international kickboxing, drawing participants from several countries. India’s participation at this level gives athletes valuable exposure and an opportunity to test their skills against some of the world’s best fighters.