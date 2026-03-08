Rare eye tumour successfully removed at Drishti Netralaya in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable medical achievement for Upper Assam, a large and rare eye tumour, known as a cavernous haemangioma, was successfully removed for the first time in Dibrugarh at Drishti Netralaya.

The complex surgery was performed by a specialized team led by Dr. Isha Agarwalla, a trained cataract and oculoplastic surgeon. Managing such tumours requires advanced surgical expertise and infrastructure.

With the support of a dedicated surgical and anaesthesia team, the tumour was carefully removed while preserving the patient's vision and eye structure.

What makes the case particularly inspiring is the collective support that made the surgery possible. The patient, who could not afford the treatment, received financial assistance through generous donations from individuals across the country, covering the cost of the surgery and associated care.

Following the procedure, the patient is recovering well, bringing immense relief and joy to both the medical team and the family.

Speaking about the milestone, Dr. Agarwalla said the surgery highlights the growing capability of specialized healthcare services in smaller cities. "Advanced eye care should not be limited to big metropolitan cities. With the right infrastructure, training, and teamwork, patients can receive world-class treatment closer to home," she said.

