Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Ensures Free Life-Changing Treatment for One-Year-Old Child

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BONGAIGAON: A one-year-old child from Boitamari in Bongaigaon district has successfully undergone cleft lip surgery under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), bringing relief and happiness to his family.

Talking to the press, Sangeeta Das, media coordinator of NRHM, Bongaigaon, said that Nikman Sangma, son of Ronal Birat and Rupam Sangma of Kumarkata, Garopara Pt-IV, was born on February 26, 2025, at Chalantapara MPHC with a congenital birth defect known as Cleft Lip and Palate (CLP). “The condition was identified immediately after birth, and the child was enrolled under the RBSK programme for treatment and follow-up,” she stated.

According to health officials, Nikman could not undergo surgery initially because he was suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and was also suspected to have a heart-related problem. Under medical supervision, he received treatment for malnutrition and underwent a cardiology evaluation. After his health improved, he was declared fit for surgery.

With the support of the RBSK team of Boitamari BPHC, an appointment was arranged at Mission Smile, Guwahati. Nikman was admitted on March 29, 2026, and successfully underwent cleft lip repair surgery the next day. The operation was completed without any complications.

Following the surgery, the child’s health and appearance have improved significantly. His family expressed gratitude and joy after witnessing the positive change in their son.

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