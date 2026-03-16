Rashtriya Sewa Protsahan Yojana held at Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Under a special initiative of the Governor of Assam, the Governor Assam’s Rashtriya Sewa Protsahan Yojana 2025–26 was organized at Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College. As part of the initiative, three educational institutions from each district of Assam were selected to host programmes under the scheme.

During the event, several competitions were held for students, including a painting competition and an essay writing contest. The painting competition, themed “Nature Protection and Life,” saw Kristi Saikia secure first place, Kajal Das second place, and Kasturi Bora and Rakhi Gogoi jointly take third place. The essay competition focused on “Climate Change and Its Impact on Human Health.” Niharika Saikia won first place, while Kasturi Saikia and Kashyap Gogoi secured second and third positions respectively.

As part of the programme, a discussion session was held in the college auditorium. The resource persons included Manas Jyoti Gogoi and Runjun Chutia, who addressed students on important issues such as women’s safety, empowerment, and the welfare of persons with disabilities. The session was formally inaugurated with a welcome address by the Principal of the college, Dr. Dhruvajyoti Nath.

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