Rastriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrukta Yojana concludes in Darrang district

MANGALDAI: The Rastriya Kritagyata evam Jagrukta Yojana, an initiative spearheaded by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, concluded in Darrang district (with coverage extending to neighbouring Udalguri) recently.

Launched in early 2025 at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, the campaign aims to instil a deep sense of gratitude and respect among students and citizens toward the Indian Armed Forces for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation. It promotes patriotism, national awareness, and inspiration for youth to consider careers in defence services through interactive sessions, motivational lectures, and outreach programmes in educational institutions across the state.

In this phase, the programme effectively reached 14 educational institutions - 10 in Darrang and 4 in Udalguri - encompassing colleges, higher secondary schools, and high schools. The participating institutions were Mangaldai Maharshi Vidyalaya, Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya, Ranjit Sarma Sr Sec Academy, Don Bosco High School, Sipajhar HS and MP School, Kalaigaon College and Kalaigaon HS School, Sipajhar College, Deomornoi College, Barampur HS School, Nagaon Janata High School, Khoirabari College, and Khairabari HS School.

The sessions featured insightful contributions from a distinguished panel of resource persons, including retired armed forces personnel and professionals who shared real-life experiences, emphasized national service, and motivated students. They are namely Col (rtd) PN Giri, Retired Navy Petty Officer Dilip Kumar Deka, journalist Mayukh Goswami and Bhargab Kumar Das, National award recipient teacher Sashangka Hazarika, Sgt (Rtd) Mahendra Deka, Capt (rtd) Dimbeswar Bhatta, and retired Subedar Har Nath Deka.

