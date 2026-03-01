Assam Government Appoints Five New Members to Minorities Commission

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government today notified the nomination of five new members to the Assam State Commission for Minorities for a term of three years. The Chairperson of the Commission was appointed earlier.

According to a notification issued by the Welfare of Minorities and Development Department, Dispur, the following persons have been nominated as members of the Commission for a period of three years from the date of assuming office: Jaspal Singh, Sanjay Toppo, Osman Gani, Biswabaran Barua, and Dhanindra Surana.

Earlier, on November 14, 2025, Tabibar Rahman had been appointed as the Chairperson of the Commission for a three-year term from the date of assuming office.

The appointment of the Chairperson and Members is expected to strengthen the functioning of the Assam State Commission for Minorities, which works for the protection of the rights and welfare of minority communities in the state.

