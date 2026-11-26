Nagaon: The District Health Society, Nagaon, launched the upgraded Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK 2.0) on Wednesday, alongside a district-level review meeting in Nagaon, Assam.

The initiative aims to strengthen early disease detection, introduce digital health tracking and expand mental health screenings for children across the district.

The District Health Society, Nagaon, launched RBSK 2.0 to strengthen child health screening and monitoring services across the district.

Kamaljit Sharma, Additional District Commissioner (Health), inaugurated the district-level programme. The launch was accompanied by a review meeting involving health officials and programme representatives.

The upgraded programme introduces digital health tracking alongside expanded screening for childhood diseases and mental health conditions.

The initiative will cover children aged 0–18 years through Anganwadi centres and government schools, according to the programme details provided for the district launch.

RBSK 2.0 will expand screening to cover 38 health conditions, moving beyond the traditional four Ds of child health screening.These four categories are Defects at Birth, Diseases, Deficiencies and Developmental Delays.

The expanded screening scope will also include mental health conditions, diabetes and hypertension.

The broader screening approach aims to support early identification of health concerns among children and strengthen the process of referring them for appropriate treatment.

Digital health records are a central feature of the upgraded programme. The system is intended to help health teams track children who receive treatment and monitor whether they recover.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal explained the objective during the statewide RBSK 2.0 launch in Guwahati.

He said, "Earlier, children were referred for treatment, but now we are introducing a digital system to maintain their health records. This will help us track whether children who receive treatment recover and become healthy."

The digital tracking system is expected to strengthen follow-up after hospital referrals by maintaining children's health records.

The programme will involve Block Primary Health Centres in three areas: Buragohainthan, Dhing and Samaguri.

Following the district launch, block-level Mobile Health Teams will strengthen field monitoring and digital health card tracking.

These teams will also support hospital referrals as part of the expanded child health screening programme.

The district-level review meeting brought together health officials and programme representatives, including Dr. Nur Yasin, Paediatrician at Kowoimari First Referral Unit (FRU), and Dr. Pankaj Jyoti Baruah, Medical Officer under RBSK.

Dipankar Barman, Block Community Organizer, also participated, alongside Pratim Sonowal and Aradhana Baruah.

The Union Health Ministry released the RBSK 2.0 guidelines in May 2026.

Assam subsequently launched the upgraded programme statewide under Health Minister Ashok Singhal in Guwahati on October 13, 2026.

The Nagaon district launch on Wednesday marks the district-level rollout, with block-level Mobile Health Teams expected to strengthen implementation through field monitoring, digital records and hospital referrals.