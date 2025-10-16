Recruitment drive for 360 Civil Defence Volunteers in Sonitpur and Biswanath

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Office of the Civil Defence, Sonitpur, Tezpur has announced the selection of 360 Civil Defence Volunteers for Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, as part of the statewide Training and Capacity Building of Civil Defence initiative in Assam.

According to an official notification issued in pursuance of the order of the Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam (ECF No.660234/15 dated 10/10/2025), a total of 320 volunteers will be selected from Sonitpur and 40 from Biswanath, ensuring at least 30% representation of women volunteers.

The selection process will be conducted under the supervision of a designated Selection Committee, in line with Government Letter No. HMB.654796/54 dated 09/10/2025. Interested candidates have been invited to submit their applications on or before October 16, 2025, to serve the nation as part of the Civil Defence force.

Eligible applicants must be residents of Sonitpur or Biswanath district, aged preferably between 18 and 50 years, and in good physical, mental, and emotional health. While the educational qualification will follow the Civil Defence Regulations, candidates with Class 10 pass or above will be preferred.

Also Read: MP Ranjit Dutta chairs first DISHA meeting in Sonitpur, reviews key development schemes