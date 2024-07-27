SELCO Foundation and BTC EM Unveil Solar-Powered Sugarcane Juicer for Sustainable Livelihood in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) Foundation in partnership with the BTC has been implementing sustainable energy led health and livelihood solutions in BTR.

In the context of promoting sustainable enterprise, SELCO Foundation has identified a sugarcane entrepreneur named Anowar Hussain in Kokrajhar town whose major livelihood is selling sugarcane juice for the last 15 years. He has been running the unit through diesel powered sugarcane juicer. He got introduced to solar powered mobile sugarcane juicer during the “Trade Facilitation Fair” organized by the SELCO Foundation in Kokrajhar, on February 21.

The executive member of Industry, Legal Metrology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Reo Reoa Narzihary, inaugurated the solar powered mobile sugarcane juicer in the presence of BTR Development Fellow - specialists, Nijwm Thomas Mushahary, assistant professor of Bineshwar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar, Medalson Ronghang, BTR Development Fellow - Ronjyoti Brahma and Program Manager of SELCO Foundation and William Lahary.

