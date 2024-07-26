Red Horns Division Hosts Special Medical Camp for Flood-Affected People in Mangaldai for Kargil Rajat Jayanti

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the countrywide celebration of the Kargil Rajat Jayanti, the Red Horns Division of the Indian army organized a day-long special medical camp for the flood-affected people at Mangaldai Maharishi Vidya Mandir at Mangaldai on Thursday. A six-doctor team from the joint director of Health Services, Darrang and the armed forces taking part in the camp, provided a range of healthcare services from general OPD, dental screening, child and women health screening, and eye check-up besides pharmacy service. Diagnostic tests were also done in the camp while required medicines were offered at free of cost.

In the camp, a total of 1000 people of the locality including the veterans availed the free health check-up and medical service while the attending doctors also offered counselling on health education focusing on preventive care, sanitation and nutrition aiming to raise awareness on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Taking part in the inaugural function, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das and District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey recalled the rare and heroic sacrifice of the martyrs in the Kargil War and offered their hearty greetings to all the ranks of Indian Army on Kargil Vijay Divas. Joint director of Health Services Dr Ramesh Bhattacharyya, chief medical and health officer Dr Dili Ram Adhikari and sub-divisional medical officer Dr Priti Rekha, also attended the medical camp.

