Red Run Marathon Held at Bodoland University to Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness and Promote Healthy Living

KOKRAJHAR: The Red Run Marathon, an energetic and high-spirited event, was held on Friday morning at Bodoland University (BU) under the aegis of the NSS Cell of the university in collaboration with the Red Ribbon Club, Guwahati and supported by the Assam State AIDS Control Society to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and to promote healthy living.

The marathon was kicked off at 7:00 am in the university campus and was inaugurated by Prof. Babulal Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University. In his address, Prof. Ahuja highlighted the symbolic importance of the colour red, emphasizing the need for vigilance and proactive efforts in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS. He stressed the role of the community in safeguarding against the disease and praised the collaborative efforts behind the event. Prof. Ahuja commended the NSS Cell and its partners for their initiative and lauded the active participation of the community, calling the event a resounding success that exemplifies the university’s commitment to unity, health consciousness, and public welfare.

Following his address, Prof. Ahuja, along with Prof. Sujit Deka, Programme Coordinator of the NSS Cell, Prof. Jatin Sarma, Rector, and Dr. Subung Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University, jointly flagged off the race. The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from university students as well as students from affiliated colleges. The Red Run Marathon is part of a broader initiative to combine community engagement with fitness and health advocacy, reflecting Bodoland University’s commitment to social responsibility and public health.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Fire Destroys Residence in Digboi

Also Watch: