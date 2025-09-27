Remembering Dr Malini Nair (Mini)

With profound sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Malini Nair, affectionately known as Mini, on September 16, 2025, at the age of 60. Her sudden departure leaves a deep void in our hearts and in the lives of countless people she touched with her kindness, wisdom, and generosity. Born in Kottayam, Kerala, Malini grew up in a family that valued compassion and service. An outstanding student, she graduated and post-graduated with top honors and earned her doctorate, later dedicating over three decades to teaching at Sipajhar College. Her devotion to education transformed the lives of countless students, many from distant villages, whom she guided academically, financially, and personally.

Even after retirement, her passion for teaching continued, most recently at Mangaldoi Women’s College. Malini shared a beautiful life with her husband, Debojyoti Dutta (Debo), and raised two children, Kaustabh Sai Krishna and Harshita Sai Lakshmi, nurturing them with love, values, and devotion. Her compassion extended beyond her family — she adopted the daughter of their longtime housemaid, supporting her education and marriage, reflecting her boundless heart. A Malayalee by birth, Malini embraced Assamese culture with grace, celebrated traditions, and welcomed everyone into her home with warmth. Renowned for her legendary cooking, generosity, and love of gardening, her life radiated joy and abundance. Her home, her kitchen, and her garden were always open to family, friends, and students, leaving lasting impressions on all who knew her. Malini’s life was one of selfless love, service, and inspiration. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, teacher, and mentor whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire. Though she leaves us too soon, her spirit, laughter, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts. May her noble soul rest in eternal peace.

Sanjay Kumar Nair

Brother

