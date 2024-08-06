Renaming of Rupsi Airport as ‘Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport’ hailed

KOKRAJHAR: The Boro Somaj hailed the cabinet decision of Assam to rechristen the name of Rupsi Airport in the name of great reformist of the Bodos Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

In a statement, the president of the Boro Somaj Benudhar Basumatary said the decision of Assam Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 31 to rename the historic Rupsi Airport in honour of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma as “Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport” was highly appreciated. He said the Dularai Boro Somaj, a premier socio-economic-cultural-educational organization of the Boro society heartily welcomed the decision and extended their sincere thanks to the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and Assam Government for this august decision fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people at large. He also conveyed his thanks to the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and his team as well as both the MPs- Rwngwra Narjary and Joyanta Basumatary for their earnest efforts to make it possible.

Basumatary said it was a worth mentioning fact that Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, born on 5th Baisakh, 1267 (18th April, 1860) at Kajigami in Parbatjora sub division of Kokrajhar district (earlier in Dhubri district) of Assam was no less than a messiah for the Bodos who was in the haywire during those days without head and tail of education, socio-culture, religion etc. He said Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma stood up like a full-fledged institution and dedicated himself for socio-economic- cultural-educational reformation-cum-development of Boros along with propagation of sacred Brahma Dharma. It was because of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s initiative that the Bodos could establish its political identity, retained the then Goalpara district with Assam and maintained Assamese language in schools as against the ulterior motive to introduce Bengali in this part of the state during those days. Such and more are the contributions of this great soul for the welfare of human society as a whole. There for it is very befitting that the only Airport serving the city of Dhubri and Kokrajhar in Assam is named after the great human being of the time as “Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport”, he said.

