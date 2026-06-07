Renowned embroiderer Geeti Sharma passes away in Doomdooma at 75

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Leading embroiderer of Doomdooma, Geeti Sharma, wife of noted gynaecologist Dr PK Sharma, passed away on Friday midnight at her residence. She was 75 and is survived by her husband, one son, and a daughter. According to reports, she fell ill while going to the bathroom on Friday night and died soon after, following heart failure. Born on September 8, 1951, in Shillong, she served as a teacher for many years. After her marriage, she looked after the maintenance of her husband’s private hospital, Dr PK Sharma’s Nursing and Maternity Home, at Azad road, and devoted her life to embroidery.

Also Read: MLA Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Priyada Gogoi Passes Away at 96 in Guwahati